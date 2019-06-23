Patrick John Manny, 75, of Chippewa Falls, WI passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at his home in Chippewa Falls under the care of Heartland Hospice surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born July 23, 1943 to the late Francis and Rose (Postl) Manny.
Patrick was honor guard at John F. Kennedy’s funeral. He graduated from DePaul University in Chicago with a degree in Engineering. Patrick worked and retired from the US Government after serving for 25 years. He loved to read and cook. Patrick was an avid Packers fan and loved his family.
He is survived by Mary Louise Manny, long term spouse; two grandsons, Christopher Haider, Chippewa Falls and Ethan Haider, serving in the US Army, stationed in GA; brother Daniel (Peggy) of Chippewa Falls.
Patrick was preceded in death by his loving daughter, Colleen Patrice-Manny; his parents; and brother Paul (Anita).
A Celebration of Life will be held June 30, 2019 from 2 PM – 5 PM at the Eagles Club, 2588 Hallie Rd, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.