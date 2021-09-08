Patrick S. McGrouary, of Oswego, IL passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Season’s Hospice in Naperville, IL, surrounded by family and friends. Born on October 2, 1953 in Eau Claire, WI to Charles and Margaret Opal (Bates) McGrouary, Pat would eventually become the heart and center of the McGrouary family.
United in marriage to his beloved wife, Patricia Jacobson, on July 11, 1981, Pat and Patti spent the next 40 years in loving devotion to one another. Anyone who met Pat loved him for his incessant positivity, his cheerful demeanor, and mischievous personality. A devoted Catholic, Pat was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Oswego, IL and served as godfather to several generations of nieces and nephews. Pat enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping throughout his life and he could usually be found accompanied by Shane, Bryce, or Spencer, his cherished dogs. Pat was a lover of life (and the Green Bay Packers), a master of trivia, cribbage aficionado, and engaging conversationalist. Anyone who met Pat considered him a friend.
Pat is survived by his wife, Patricia McGrouary of Oswego, IL; his brother, Timothy McGrouary of Chenoa, IL; his sister, Mary McGrouary of Taylors, SC.; also many nieces and nephews. Pat is lovingly remembered by all the friends who became his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Margaret Opal McGrouary.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at St. Anne Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego, IL with Father Dan Stempora officiating. Interment will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, September 10, 2021 in Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire, WI.
Friends may visit from 4:00 until 7:00 PM on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 North Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL.