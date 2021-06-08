Patrick McHugh

Patrick Jay McHugh, 60, passed away in his favorite armchair in his home in Ladysmith on Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Pat was raised in Eau Claire and graduated from Regis High School in 1978. He spent his early years in Eau Claire working at the family grocery store, MacQ’s, raising his Irish Setter, Barney, and coaching youth baseball and basketball. Growing up, he enjoyed spending time in the Amacoy Lake area south of Bruce — a distance he once traveled from Eau Claire by bicycle — helping out on his grandparents’ farm, hunting and fishing, and golfing at Taylor’s. He then moved to the area in 1985.
He was married to Melissa (Meddaugh) McHugh of Ladysmith since 2001. He was married to Anne (Stevens) McHugh of Bruce from 1987-1998 and had two children, Jaclyn and Jared McHugh, both of Madison. When they were married, they enjoyed playing cards with their siblings and traveling to Lambeau and the Metrodome for Packer games. When he later remarried Melissa, their families blended and he gained three more children, Nicholas and Chase Wiemer, both of Eau Claire, and Kelsey McHugh. He was the jokester of the house, and was happiest goofing around with his kids over a game of Uno Attack, late-night Nintendo Wii marathons, and grilling his famous shish kebabs. Even in adulthood, Nick and Chase still affectionately referred to him as “Daddy Pat.” Pat never neglected an opportunity to tell his children how deeply proud of them he was and raising his children was the greatest joy of his life.
Pat enjoyed a 30+ year career at Johnson Truck Bodies in Rice Lake. He worked his way up from the assembly line, to foreman, to engineering. This offered him the opportunity to travel the country extensively which gained him friends and connections all over the United States.
Pat was selfless to a fault, an extremely devoted father, and annoyingly good at everything he did. He’d beat you at any board or card game he knew. He was an exceptional handy-man and could fix or build anything. His knowledge of and passion for sports was unmatched, especially for the Badgers and Packers. He found peace in his Catholic faith. He had a distinctive giggle that his family will remember fondly when they think of him.
Patrick will be fondly remembered by his daughters, Jaclyn and Kelsey; his sons, Jared, Nick, and Chase; his wife Melissa; sister Teresa McHugh of Eau Claire; brothers Michael McHugh of Holmen and Jeff McHugh of Bruce; nieces and nephews Melissa, Brandon, Josh, Samantha, Brooke, Mikayla, and Wyatt; and several great-, grand-, and step- nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald McHugh and Shirley (Boss) McHugh, brother Kevin McHugh, and great-niece Britney J. Burkart.
Like many in our community, Pat fought a lifelong battle with alcoholism. His loved ones encourage donations to L.E. Philips in lieu of flowers and encourage those afflicted with this debilitating disease reach out for the help they need.
A funeral service in loving memory of Patrick was held at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith on Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 with Fr. Papi Reddy Yeruva officiating.
