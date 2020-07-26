Patrick E. Purdiak, 71, of Eau Claire, lost his battle with cancer and passed away peacefully at home on July 19, 2020. From the very first day of his diagnosis until his death, he NEVER gave up hope. He was determined, he was brave, he never complained, and he was resolute that he would beat this terrible disease. Losing this fight was not an option for him, however, God had other plans. Pat’s faith was strong and during this entire journey he wore a rosary around his neck, the crucifix close to his heart.
Pat was born in Superior, Wi to Joe and Irene Purdiak. He grew up with his older brother, Joey, and younger brother, John in the North End of Superior. He went to St. Louis Grade School and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1966. He made lifelong childhood friends and cherished his time as a bass player with the band, The Beau-Mons, in the mid 60’s.
In April of 1967, Pat married Jude Charbonneau and they later divorced. They had two children, Ed, and Melissa. On May 12, 1984 he married Ginny Looby.
Pat began his career for Wi Bell as a lineman and retired from Ameritech as a construction foreman. After retirement he worked for Mastec as a project manager.
Pat was incredibly funny but more importantly he was a good and decent man. He loved his family and friends, music, fishing trips with the guys, Badger and Packer games, the band reunions in Superior, car shows, grocery shopping and cooking, his yard and the wildlife, his dog Bailey, and time at the cabin with John. He was blessed with a loving family and so many wonderful friends. His death has been heartbreaking for so many people who loved him.
Pat is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Irene Purdiak; older brother, Joey; infant siblings, Kathleen and Gerald; his in laws, Jerry and Bea Looby; sister in law, Maryellen Jacobson; brothers in law, Bill Jacobson and Richard Looby.
Pat is survived by his wife, Ginny; children, Ed and Melissa Purdiak; granddaughters, Amelia and Andy Wallace, Arianna Lewis, Nate Merkes and Emma Purdiak; brother, John (Wendy) Purdiak; daughter in law, Tiffany Lewis; brother in law, Larry Looby; sisters in law, Jeanne and Doris Looby; nieces, Jane (Gregg) Hoesley and Janelle (Jim) Hatton; nephews, James (Nancy) Jacobson and Matt (Jamie) Purdiak; honorary nephew, Mark (Susan) Muckey. He is also survived by great nieces and nephews and so many dear friends that loved him, prayed for him, and supported him in so many ways. No words could ever thank you all enough for every act of kindness.
Thank you to Mayo Hospice for your fast response, comfort, and care. Many thanks to the entire staff at the Mayo Cancer Center in Eau Claire. Pat thought the world of all of you, thank you for your support and encouragement.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Rest Haven Cemetery in Eau Claire. Unfortunately, due to Covid-19, we will NOT provide a luncheon. Please respect everyone at the cemetery and social distance. Next year, a celebration of Pat’s lfe will be held so that we can remember him, raise a glass, laugh and share stories. Please no memorials. Kindly pay it forward to someone in need or give to a charity of your choice. His family only asks that you keep Pat close to your heart.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is assisting the family. To leave an online condolence please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com