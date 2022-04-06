Patrick Laville Snider, age 72, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Brookdale Memory Care in Williamsburg, Virginia, where he resided for the last five months from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.
He was born August 11, 1949, to Laville Alvin and Doreen Elizabeth (Seng) Snider in the town of Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He graduated from Memorial High School and drove a Pepsi truck for a short time. He then enlisted in the Air Force, where he met his wife, Emilia Mimi (Chan) Snider, of 45 years while stationed in Panama. They were married June 11, 1976, and attended Eastern New Mexico University together, where they both obtained Master’s degrees. Pat then went to Air Force Officer Training School (OTS) and was commissioned May 3, 1979, as a Computer Systems Programming and Analysis Officer. He retired from the Air Force with the rank of Major on November 30, 1993. Pat and Mimi loved to take cruises and managed to take 31 (including two transatlantic) before his Alzheimer’s progressed to the point he could no longer travel. Their love never wavered and when his Alzheimer’s progressed to the point where Mimi was unable to care for him alone, she selflessly entered Brookdale Assisted Living with him in November 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife, Emilia, of Williamsburg, VA; children, Pamela (Keith) Fredrickson – Eau Claire, WI, Cristine Snider – Fort Washington, MD, Nicole (Taylor) Banks – Williamsburg, VA, and Steven (Katie) Snider – Charlottesville, VA; and 12 grandchildren, Andrew (Courtney Johnson) Snider, Taylar Fredrickson, Danielle Fredrickson, Micah Fredrickson, Seth Fredrickson, Lydia Fredrickson, Hannah Fredrickson, Jada Fredrickson, Caleb Fredrickson, Jackson Banks, Donovan Banks, and Aubrey Banks. He is also survived by his brother, Scott (Lynda) Snider – Tucson, AZ; his aunts, Cloris (Gerth) Snider – Eau Claire, WI, Linda (Seng) Knegendorf – Colfax, WI, Pamela (Snider) Kruk – Hayward, WI; and his uncle, Randy Snider – Hayward, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Laville and Doreen Snider; his father- and mother-in-law, Emilio and Lai-Fong (Ching) Chan; and his grandson, Zechariah Keith Fredrickson.
