Patsy Backus

Patsy A, Backus, age 85, of Eau Claire passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
She was born October 16, 1937, in Golconda, Illinois, the daughter of Robert and Wanda Rixie. As a child she moved to Chicago with her mother and adopted father, James DeBlock, where she resided for many years.
Patsy worked at Kresges’s department store, where she met Dale, her husband of 63 years. They were married on November 2, 1957. Patsy also worked at Motorola and later at Sears.
After retirement they moved to Wisconsin, where they resided at their home on the Yellow River. They also split their time residing in Sarasota, Florida, over the winters for many years. They later moved to Eau Claire.
She is survived by her sons, Michael (Donna) of Eleva and Scott (Linda) of Menomonie; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Evan), Patrick, Andrew; and great-grandchild, Delaney. She is also survived by a brother, Kit (Linda); sisters, Pam and Becky (Larry); brother and sisters-in-law, James (Donna) and Peggy; and numerous nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; her parents, Robert, James and Wanda; grandson, Christopher; and brothers, Bob, Jimmy, Link and Rex.
Funeral service for Patsy will take place at 12 p.m. (noon) on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Hulke Family Funeral Home, with Pastor Troy Solava officiating. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Monday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place immediately following the service in the Bateman Cemetery in the Town of Lafayette.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Hope Gospel Mission Eau Claire.