Patsy C. Rathke-Meyer, 70 of Chippewa Falls, WI passed away peacefully Saturday, October 26, 2019 , with her husband Joseph at her side in Bloomer, WI.
She was born June 21, 1949 in Eau Claire, WI the daughter of the late Jake and Marge (Anderson) Giesert.
Patsy is survived by her husband, Joseph Meyer; her son, Jason Fiore; granddaughter, Markella Fiore; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her son Mark Rathke; a brother, George Geisert; a sister, Gerry Eaton.
A Memorial service will be held at 12PM Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Cremation Society of Wisconsin 535 Hillcrest Pkwy. Altoona, WI with pastor Mary Erickson officiating. Friends may visit one hour prior to service on the day.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.