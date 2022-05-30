Patsy Marie Phillips, 65, of Eau Claire, WI was welcomed into God’s kingdom on May 26th, 2022, due to an abrupt and aggressive form of cancer. Patsy passed away in the comfort of her home, surrounded with love and family at her side.
Patsy was born on October 10th, 1956, in Beloit, WI to the late James and Viola Torpen. She graduated from Memorial High School and worked a few years as a waitress before becoming the world’s greatest daycare provider. She was a compassionate and nurturing caregiver who helped to shape and mold the lives of so many children over the years. Patsy was a long-time member of Concordia Lutheran Church.
On October 1st, 1977, Patsy married Chris Phillips. The two had a love that most would envy. They were blessed with three children, and together they built one incredible life. Patsy was so proud of her entire family, and she spoiled each one of them up until her very last breath.
Patsy was truly an angel on earth who was deeply loved by all who knew her. She loved her grandchildren and family passionately and was extremely active in all of their lives. She enjoyed camping, long walks, and weekends at the lake. Patsy was an avid crafter, scrapbooker, card maker, and an amazing cook. She loved life, and her laughter and smiles were contagious. She was a selfless giver to all.
Patsy is survived by her husband of 44 years, Chris Phillips; Children Jason Phillips (Kim), Joseph Phillips (Erica), Jessica Planert (Cole); Grandchildren Adler, Finley, Harper, Kenzie, Alyse, and Jovee; Sibling’s Ruby Nelson (Royce), Steven Torpen and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Patsy will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona with Pastor Aaron Hamilton officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Brunswick Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, from 4-7 p.m. and again one hour prior to the service, Friday, at the Celebration of Life Center.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To offer online condolences please visit, www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
