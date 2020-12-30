Patti Andersen

Patti Jo Andersen, 63, of Eau Claire passed away Sunday, December 20 at Grace Woodlands from Lewy Body Dementia.
Patti was born in Eau Claire on December 4, 1957 to Howard and Beverly Bilderback. She attended Eau Claire area schools and was a graduate of the Chippewa Valley Technical College.
In 1980, Terry Andersen met Patti and instantly knew he wanted to be with her. He did everything he could to win Patti’s attention which, of course, paid off in the end as the two were married in 1984. Terry and Patti were husband and wife for 36 years.
For many years Patti worked as a technician for Memorex, Cray Research, TTM and Rockwell Automation. Following her retirement, Patti became a home daycare sitter for a short time because children and taking care of people were two things she loved most.
Patti enjoyed reading, gardening, needlework, shopping and most of all, visiting with friends and neighbors. Those who knew Patti would agree that one of her greatest strengths was fostering and maintaining relationships with the people in her life.
Patti is survived by her husband, Terry, of Eau Claire; sons, Joseph (Rena) of Chippewa Falls and Justin (partner Nikki Lanzer) of Eau Claire; stepson, Michael (Jaye) Ottinger of Cleghorn; brother, Rick Bilderback (partner Carla Ford) of Bloomer; nephews, Jason Bilderback of Eau Claire and Sean (Tina) Gray of Minneapolis; great-nieces, Kaya and Mia Gray of Minneapolis; many grandchildren; and best friend, Lisa Jones.
Patti was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Connie Gray; and brothers, Gary and Michael Bilderback.
A private service will take place at Rest Haven Cemetery in Eau Claire County in the spring of 2021.
A private service will take place at Rest Haven Cemetery in Eau Claire County in the spring of 2021.
The oven door opens with a loud creak, and a cloud of warm, sugary air twirls into the perfectly-decorated house. Patti pulls out two pans of trees, stars, and snowmen and sets them on the stovetop to cool. While Christmas is a stressful season for many, it has always been Patti’s favorite time of year. To her, hosting holiday dinners and parties was exhilarating, and nothing was more fulfilling than seeing her guests’ satisfied grins as they enjoyed a dish she prepared from scratch. Before Patti can gather the tiny bottles of food coloring, two small feet appear at her side. “Mama can I help?” Patti tousles the hair of her youngest son, kisses his cheek, and hands him a rubber spatula. She shows him how to mix the icing and how he can make bright, beautiful hues with just one or two drops of coloring. Soon, more than just the cookies are coated in sprinkles and frosting, and Patti’s eldest son and husband are now poking their heads into the kitchen to investigate the mouthwatering smell. The family huddles close, hearts and tummies full. “Oh!” Patti’s face brightens. “Remember to save some for the neighbors!” Then her cheeks glow like roses and her eyes twinkle like a real-life Mrs. Claus.