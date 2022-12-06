Patti Rae (Williams) Kettenacker, 62, passed away Thursday December 1st, 2022, at her home in Cedar Falls, WI. She was born May 16th, 1960, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to James and JoAnn Williams.

Patti is proceeded in death by her Parents James and JoAnn, as well as her Grandmother Laville (Evenson) Stetler.

Patti is proceeded in death by her Parents James and JoAnn, as well as her Grandmother Laville (Evenson) Stetler.

