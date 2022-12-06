Patti Rae (Williams) Kettenacker, 62, passed away Thursday December 1st, 2022, at her home in Cedar Falls, WI. She was born May 16th, 1960, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to James and JoAnn Williams.
Patti is proceeded in death by her Parents James and JoAnn, as well as her Grandmother Laville (Evenson) Stetler.
Patti is survived by her triplet children; Ian Kettenacker, William (Samantha) Kettenacker and Jade (Jayson) Kettenacker alongside her brother and sisters; Jeff (Kristine) Williams, Lisa (Dean) Luther, Pam (John) Williams, and Lori Olson, as well as her former husband Cole Kettenacker.
Even more so she is survived by numerous grandchildren; Riley, Jayvian, Bentley, Franklin, Ella, Jackson, and Blake. In addition, she had many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
After graduating Menomonie High School in 1978, Patti would take on a life filled with arts and crafts, gardening, camping, and traveling. She was a frequent concert goer and read more magazines than anyone thought possible. Later in her career, Patti proudly worked as a receptionist and event planner for UW-Stout for over a decade. Above all, she was as proud of being a grandmother as you could imagine, talking on and on about the little ones she had running around, especially when they would poke or play with her crafts.
Patti will be cremated and laid to rest next to her parents and grandmother in Cedar Falls during the springtime. A celebration of life will be planned on a later date.
Any memorial contributions may be sent to the Luther household at 1303 Bluebird Lane, Elk Mound WI, 54739.