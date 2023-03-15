Paul Bauer
Paul M Bauer, age 91 of Durand, died Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Plum City Care Center in Plum City with his family by his side.
Paul was born on January 6, 1932, on the family farm in the Town of Canton, rural Durand. He was the son of Leo and Helen (Komro) Bauer and attended school at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Lima. Paul farmed with his Dad and Mom for several years until marrying the love of his life, Carol A. Fedie on October 17, 1951 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Durand. In December of 1951, Paul was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served stateside in Alaska until being honorably discharged in 1953. Upon returning home, Paul bought the family farm. Together, Paul and Carol farmed and raised their family. In 1989, Paul and Carol sold the farm to their youngest son and kept the farm in the family. Over the years, Paul sold seed corn, worked at lime/rock quarry, Roy Wayne Box factory as a truck driver, for Gifford’s Feeds, read meters and for the last 10 years Paul was a custodian at MDMA (Tractor Central).
Paul was avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, especially trout and ice fishing and deer hunting. He liked watching sports on tv, playing cards, word puzzles and family golf outings to Colfax. Paul and Carol enjoyed their trips up to Big Birch Lake in Birchwood and winter trips to Arizona. Paul was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Durand American Legion Post #181 of Durand.
Paul is survived by his wife of 71 years, Carol, four children, Michael (Carol) of Eau Claire, Gary (Nancy) of Durand, Sue (Dale) Klein of Arkansaw and Charles (Diane) of Durand, 11 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, great grandson, Gabriel Bauer, one brother, Cyril Bauer and two sisters, Florence Kalinowski and Sally Anibas.
Funeral Mass will be 11:30AM Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church-Lima in Durand. Rev. Emmanuel Asamoah-Bekoe will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Durand American Legion Post #181 of Durand. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.
Condolences may be made online at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.
