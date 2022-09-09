Paul David Blanchard of Eau Claire passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, in Eau Claire.

He was born January 28, 1933, in Chippewa Falls, WI, to Frank and Tillie (Peterson) Blanchard. Paul attended Holy Ghost grade school and graduated from Chippewa Falls McDonell Central High School in 1951. Paul majored in math with minors in physics and chemistry at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. He taught at Mondovi High School from 1955-1958 and Chippewa Falls High School from 1959-1961. After receiving a Master’s degree from the State University of Iowa at Cedar Falls, he pursued further graduate work in mathematics at Auburn University, Oklahoma State University and the University of Minnesota. Paul taught mathematics at UW-Eau Claire from 1962 to 1993, retiring as Associate Professor Emeritus.

