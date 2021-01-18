Paul Gordon Blazel, 74, of Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls, WI, passed away on January 14, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Paul was born on December 14, 1946 in Stanley, Wisconsin to his parents, Dorothy Molling, and Gordon Blazel. He graduated from Stanley High School in 1964 and from Eau Claire Vocational School. Paul joined the United States Navy and was stationed in San Diego. Paul proudly served in the Vietnam War working as a Storekeeper onboard USS Fort Marion, USS Cadmus, and ashore at Camp Tien-Sha.
After serving, Paul married his high school friend, Joan Stangl on January 6, 1973 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Stanley. They settled in Eau Claire and raised their 3 children, Jennifer, Amy, and Matthew. He was proud of his children and supported them to reach their dreams.
Paul worked for Central Storage Warehouse and Premium Waters, with his brothers and friends. Paul was an avid volunteer in his church community of St. James the Greater Catholic Church.
Paul was passionate about model railroads and building them with his grandchildren, wood working, canoeing, hiking outdoors with Joan, deer hunting with his brothers-in-law, and fishing. He could often be found grilling brats and chicken, making air-popped popcorn, and working in the yard and on garage projects.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Joan; children, Jenny (Aaron) of Ham Lake, MN, Amy (Brian) of Hudson, WI, and Matthew (Jodi) of California, Maryland; eight grandchildren, Meghan, Emma, Ian, Reece, Brady, Aidan, Mason, and Evalise; his siblings and his brothers and sisters-law; and nieces and nephews.
There will be a Memorial service at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, January 19 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Justin Kizewski of Holy Ghost Church will be officiating. Inurnment will be in Hope Mausoleum in Chippewa Falls. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, January 19 at the Horan Funeral Home.
Per the state mandate, facemasks are required for all those attending.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at www.michaeljfox.org.
