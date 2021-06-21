We have lost one of the good ones far too soon ❤. Paul Cherrier passed away unexpectedly on June 16th, 2021. Paul was born to Laurence and Anne Cherrier on July 28th, 1946. Paul married Kathleen Wolf on August 31st, 1964. They had two children together, Theodore (Ted) and Matthew (Matt). They later divorced.
Paul is survived by his son Ted (Erika), Woodinville, WA and son Matt, Burnsville, MN. Paul is further survived by Ted & Erika’s children Max, Jack, Lucy & Ella as well as Matt’s children McKinley & Nicholas. He is also survived by his sisters, Evelyn Nelson, Natalie Cycenas and Yvonne Lindsey.
Paul was many things to many people in his journey of life: he was a dad, a husband, a boss, a friend to so many and a grandpa. He had many nicknames and played the parts so well. “Grandpa Paul, Grumpa Paul, GP, Uncle Paul or Paulrus“ to name a few. Whether it was a game of Euchre, Monopoly, Spoons or Oh Hell, Paul always shared his life lessons with us all!
A small burial service will be held on July 8th at St Joseph’s Cemetery for immediate family and siblings.
The Celebration of Life for Paul will be held on July 8th from 2pm-5pm at Houligans Steak and Seafood Pub in Eau Claire, WI.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.