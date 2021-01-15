Paul E. Chilgren, 76 of Eau Claire, WI., Died peacefully Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Hospital from complications of Covid19.
Paul was born on July 10, 1944 in Eau Claire, WI to Evelyn (Hoesly) and Enar Chilgren. He attended Putnam Heights Elementary School, Eau Claire Junior High School and graduated from Memorial High School in 1962. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Secondary Education from UWEC in 1967. He also received a Master of Science degree in Counseling Psychology from UW-Stout in 1972. Paul was a life-long learner! He attended classes at additional universities and had 250 graduate credits beyond his MS Degree in school administration, business, human services, Christian counseling and communication studies.
Paul had a variety of different occupations. He taught school in Chetek, WI for 5 years, was a middle school counselor on the Navajo Reservation in Arizona, was a high school principal at three locations in Alaska near the Bearing Sea, was an assistant principal in Oahu, HI, owned a travel agency in Anchorage, AK. and recently did telemarketing and political fundraising.
Paul had a number of life-long friends that he enjoyed spending time with. He was very outgoing and always wanted to help others in need. He loved to share his experiences with younger people. He enjoyed baseball and football, especially the Twins, Brewers and the Packers. He really loved to discuss politics! Paul also enjoyed being with his church family, and in his latter years had trusted in Jesus Christ as his Savior! We will all miss him very much but look forward to seeing him again in Heaven!
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Enar and Evelyn; and his brother, Richard.
A memorial service will be held at Reach Church, 1708 Westgate Rd. Eau Claire, WI on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 11AM with lunch following the service. Burial will be sometime in the spring at Forrest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire.