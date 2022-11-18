Paul Congdon.JPG

Paul J. Congdon, 92, died Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Ellsworth Care Center in Ellsworth.

Paul was born December 5, 1929, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Walter and Louise (Kleinheinz) Congdon. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict.

