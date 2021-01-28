Paul Grimm

Paul Edward Grimm, November 14. 1931-January 14th, 2021, passed away peacefully. He was born in Estherville, Iowa to Wilhelm Edward Grimm and Louise Grimm. His childhood was spent in Blair, Nebraska. He attended the University of Nebraska, played football, was part of the Track and Field team, and a member of the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. He was employed in the insurance industry for over 35 years, and served honorably in the Marine Corp. He retired as a Lt. Colonel.
Paul was preceded in death by his son Bruce Grimm and Wife Kathy. He leaves behind a daughter, Rebecca Grimm Sweeney; sister, Janet Smith, and a special friend; Lynn Hankel.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family. Due to COVID 19, there will be no services held at this time.