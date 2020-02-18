Paul Hartung

Paul J. Hartung, age 99, of Rice Lake & formerly of Cameron, WI died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake. He was born January 23, 1921 at home in the Big Arkansaw Valley, WI to William and Mary (Litschauer) Hartung. Paul was the fourth child of six. He married Marjorie (King) and together they had two sons, Gregory and Steven. They later divorced and Paul joined the United States Army and served in Japan. He later married Loretta (Templin) and together they raised five children. Paul was a hard-working and honest man. He farmed most of his life and enjoyed family get-togethers, watching the Packers and Brewers, pitching horseshoes and playing pool. In retirement he enjoyed growing and selling raspberries, making maple syrup and exercising at the athletic clubs where he made many friends.
Paul is survived by his children: Ruby (Greg) Buhrow, Brenda (John) Gregory and Charlene Snively, grandchildren: Stephanie Buhrow, Stacey (Wyatt) Kinnick, Ryan (Jennifer) Buhrow, Jamie (Jessica) Donnerbauer, Deanna (Jake) Freese, Bryan (Cheyeanne) Hartung, Brandon and Dustin Huset, Verena (Christoffe) Snively, Jessica (Andy) Wycklendt, Paul Snively, and April (Mike Benck), 19 great grandchildren, as well as many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, daughter: Charlotte, son: Michael, grandson: Jason, as well as all of his siblings. Paul will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. We love you.
Memorials may be directed to St. Peter Catholic Church, Cameron, WI or a charity of your choice. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Cameron with Father Balaraju Policetty officiating. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home in Cameron and also for the hour prior to the mass at church on Thursday. Interment will be at a later date at St. Bridget’s Catholic Cemetery in the Town of Stanton, rural Deer Park, WI. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron & Dallas, WI.