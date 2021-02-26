Paul Harlan Holmen, 62, of Eau Claire, passed away from cancer on December 3, 2020, at Marshfield Center in Weston, WI. He was born January 12, 1958, in Eau Claire, WI to Joyce (Olson) Holmen and the late Harlan Holmen.
Paul graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1976 and studied Radio/TV production at UW-Eau Claire through 1982. He served in the Army Reserve for 20 years.
Over the years he worked for Studio One Teleproductions, Ayres Associates, Chippewa Valley Community Television, World 9 Gaming, and spent his last year working for Auto Value until he got too sick to continue. He also volunteered on staff for No Brand Con, providing technical support, and for numerous other local non-profit groups.
He was a member of Plymouth United Church of Christ where he helped run the sound system for services and special events.
Paul was a devoted son, who would help out whenever needed, he enjoyed working behind the scenes whether it was as the photographer for a wedding or working at the No Brand Con anime conventions locally, state and nationwide.
Paul is survived by his mother Joyce Holmen; brothers, Chuck (Jean) and Peter, Eau Claire, Jim (Mylene) Chippewa Falls; sisters, Chris (Keith) Kensmoe, Rothschild, Helen (Karl) Ulrich, Springboro, OH, Marian (Jay) Fritz, Appleton, Amy Frolik, Weston, and Julie Holmen, Sacramento, CA; nieces/nephews: Heidi (Todd), Heather, Joe, Kirsten, Caleb, Jacob, Anna, Drew, Sam and Jesse, and great nieces/nephews: Savannah (Nate), Devan, and Zach.
Paul was preceded in death by his father Harlan Holmen, grandparents Adolph and Dorothea Olson, and Melvin and Alice Holmen.
The Brainard Funeral Home of Weston, WI handled the cremation.