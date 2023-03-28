Isaacson, Paul pic.jpg

Paul Leonard Isaacson, age 91, of Whitehall, met his Lord and joined his daughter, Sharon, in heaven; he was surrounded by his loving family and caregivers at the Dove Health and Care Center in Osseo on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Paul was born March 10, 1932, in Whitehall, Wisconsin to Magnus and Mabel (Kaas) Isaacson. He graduated from Whitehall High School in 1950 and joined the United States Air Force. Paul married Marcella Rombalski on May 13, 1952 at North Pine Catholic Church.