Paul Leonard Isaacson, age 91, of Whitehall, met his Lord and joined his daughter, Sharon, in heaven; he was surrounded by his loving family and caregivers at the Dove Health and Care Center in Osseo on Friday, March 24, 2023.
Paul was born March 10, 1932, in Whitehall, Wisconsin to Magnus and Mabel (Kaas) Isaacson. He graduated from Whitehall High School in 1950 and joined the United States Air Force. Paul married Marcella Rombalski on May 13, 1952 at North Pine Catholic Church.
Together Marcella and Paul had three wonderful daughters; Sharon (Scott) Zoellner, Sandra (Paul) Larson, and Shirley (Paul) Pronschinske ; seven grandchildren Jason, Nathan, Kristin, Erin, Alison, Ryan, and Ashley; 9 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; and a brother Richard (Sandra) Isaacson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Sharon.
Paul was employed at Sunbeam Bread Co., AG Creamery in Arcadia, Whitehall Co-op dairy farming, and his favorite job – driving the school bus for Osseo Fairchild School District for nineteen years. He enjoyed seeing the children every day and making sure that they all got to and from school safely. Paul also loved taking care of his yard and being outdoors at the farm.
Paul has been a member of St. Raymond of Penafort Catholic Church in Brackett, WI. Paul was a patient and kind husband, father, brother, and friend.
‘As we looked out at the sky on the eve of his passing, it looked brighter and more beautiful – It always is when heaven gains an Angel.’ God bless our memories of Paul Leonard Isaacson.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Paul will be held Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at St Raymond of Penafort Catholic Church, E10445 Mallard Road, Brackett/Fall Creek WI. Father Derek Sakowski will officiate the Mass. Friends may call on the family during a visitation for one hour prior to the Mass, 10-11 also at the Church. A luncheon will follow the service at the church hall. Burial with full Military Horors will follow the reception at Lincoln Cemetery in Whitehall WI, at 3:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be directed to the charity of the donors’ choice in Paul’s name.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home, 13507 7th St., is serving the family. (715) 597-3711.