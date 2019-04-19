Paul Jensen

Paul J. Jensen, 84, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died suddenly on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at his residence.
Paul was born August 7, 1934 in Rochester, MN, the son of Walter P. and Lillian (O’Brien) Jensen. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
Paul had worked for Otis Elevator Company for 30 years. He was a member of St. Charles Church.
Paul is survived by one son, Clay (Amy Drees) Jensen of Eau Claire; one stepson, Carter (Robin) Nelson of Chetek; two stepdaughters, Tammy (Al Olson) of Sheboygan and Sue (Don) Hawkins of Chippewa Falls; special neighbors, Gigi and Pat Wells and Paul’s grand dog, Lucky, and Terry and Wenjie Jackson both of Chippewa Falls; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
Paul was preceded in death by two sons, Kevin and Cory Nelson; his parents; and one brother, Ellis Jensen.
Per Paul’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Burial of cremains will be in Bryon, Minn. at a later date.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
