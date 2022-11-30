Paul David Larson, age 75, passed away at Our House Memory Care in Chippewa Falls on Monday November 28, 2022, and went to be with his Lord & Savior Jesus Christ. Paul was born October 17, 1947 in Chippewa Falls to Theodore & Kathryn (Gunderson) Larson. Paul grew up with many, many neighborhood friends at 216 W. Cedar St, graduating in 1965 at Chi-Hi. Promptly enlisting in the United States Air Force, Paul became a radar operator and saw extended service in the Vietnam War at Dong Ha U.S. Airbase in South Vietnam and was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal.

After his time in the military, Paul received his land surveying degree from Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis and worked for a time for the City of Richfield, MN. Later moving to Burnsville, MN where Paul became a full-time career Firefighter/EMT with the Burnsville Fire Department. He was awarded the Fire Department’s Medal of Valor in 1993.

