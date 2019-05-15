Paul Milledge

Paul A. Milledge, age 75, of Eau Claire, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Paul was born February 14, 1944, in Chicago, IL, to the late Theodore and Dorothy (Peterson) Milledge. He attended Memorial High School and soon after joined the US Air Force. Paul married LouAnn Peterson on August 2, 1986, at Harvestime Church in Eau Claire. He worked at Uniroyal Tire Co. and retired in 1992. He then went to Chippewa Valley Technical College to become a machinist. He used these skills at Production Components until his second retirement in 2003. Paul was a member of the American Legion Post 53, the Lake Hallie Sportsman’s Club, and was a bell ringer for the Salvation Army. He enjoyed outdoor activities, including fishing, hunting and four-wheeling. Paul was also an avid Wisconsin sports fan, watching the Brewers, Packers and Badgers. He loved to snack and spend time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, LouAnn (Peterson) Milledge; children, Paul “Buddy” (fiancé, Kelly) Milledge, Jr., Nicki (Keith) Hermann, Jimmy (Michelle) Hanson, Joey (Chris) Hanson, Tanya (Charlie) Scott, Julie Johnson, and Krissann (Jim) Ross; 26 grandchildren and a whole lot of great-grandchildren; siblings, Danny (Caroline) and Faith Milledge; and many other relatives and friends.
Paul is preceded in death by his grandson, Cary Talford; daughter-in-law, Tiffany Milledge; sister, Joyce Simmons; and infant brother, Joseph.
Paul’s family would like to thank the staff at Mayo Clinic Health Systems – Bloomer for their care.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be directed to Saving Grace Lutheran Church, Eau Claire. Additionally, the family requests everybody wear their favorite sports team apparel.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, 2124 Eastridge Center, Eau Claire, with Rev. David Irgens officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at a later date in the Northern WI Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Spooner, WI.
