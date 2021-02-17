Paul Robert Peller passed unexpectedly on February 15, 2021.
Paul was born on June 18, 1946 in Brooklyn, New York. Paul was a graduate of Brown University. After retiring from employment as a workplace inspector with the State of New York, Paul moved to Menomonie to be close to his sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Dave Sommers, both of whom predeceased him. Paul was also predeceased by his mother Frieda Ebert Peller, his father Harold Peller, and his son Ben. Paul is survived by his sister Laurie Peller, brother-in-law David Williams, and niece Jordana Williams, all of New Orleans, Louisiana.
Paul was a loving brother and uncle and will be greatly missed. Paul was an avid reader, a lover of music, and discovered a talent for crocheting after retirement. Paul’s family gives thanks to the many kind and giving neighbors who helped Paul feel at home in Menomonie.
Olson Funeral Home of Menomonie is serving the family.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com