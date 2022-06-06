Paul James Pelzl, 45, was called to his heavenly home on May 31, 2022, following a battle with cancer, diagnosed in December of 2021. Paul was born in Eau Claire, WI, to James and Carla (Thurow) Pelzl, and was received into the Lord’s kingdom through baptism the same day. He was confirmed in the faith on June 2, 1991. He graduated from Immanuel Lutheran High School in 1995, and attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he graduated with honors, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in physics and mathematics. After completing his MS degree in electrical engineering at the University of Michigan and working as a graduate teaching assistant, he joined Guidance Software in Waukesha, WI, as a systems architect. In 2014, Paul relocated to Mountain View, CA, to work for Apple Corp as a sr. software engineer. In his final months, he spent time in Mesa, AZ, and Lake Elmo, MN, continuing to work remotely while focusing on treatment and care.
Throughout his life, he served his Savior in several congregations. He worked with gospel outreach at Mt. Zion Lutheran in the Detroit, MI, area, held leadership positions at Messiah Lutheran, Hales Corners, and most recently served in various leadership roles at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Mountain View, CA. Along with his significant software and math skills, Paul was part of the latest Pelzl generation to have a gift for fine woodworking. He was known to put more miles on his unicycle around town than in his car, except when he drove to California wine country or to get together with a close circle of friends.
He is survived by his mother, Carla; sisters, Peggy Herrick (Mark), Susan Eichstadt (Michael), and Julie Pelzl; along with extended family of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, James.
A Victory Service is planned at Messiah Lutheran Church, 2015 N. Hastings Way, Eau Claire, WI, at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022. Visitation at the church will begin at 10:00 a.m. A lunch follows the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 320 Moorpark Way, Mountain View, CA 94041, or for cancer research at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN.
“My sheep hear My voice and I know them, and they follow Me, and I give unto them eternal life.” John 10:27