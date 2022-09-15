Paul Marino Pisani, age 81, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, passed away while surrounded by his loving family on the evening of September 7, 2022. Paul was born in Ironwood, Michigan on April 9, 1941, to Marino and Mary (Paoli) Pisani and grew up in Hurley, Wisconsin. Paul was the eldest of four boys, and treasured the lifelong relationships he shared with his brothers Bob, Jerry and Greg.

Paul attended Hurley High School, where he was a star athlete in both basketball and football. In his sophomore year, he met the lovely young woman who was the love of his life, Donna Maxinoski. Paul won not only the heart of Donna, but also the hearts of Donna’s parents, Dora and Romo, who loved him dearly.

