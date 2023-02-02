Paul A. Price Jr, “Junior”, 74, of Fall Creek, died Monday Jan. 30, 2023, at the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.

Paul was born November 18, 1948, the son of Paul and Elizabeth “Betty” (Travis) Price. He was raised in Augusta where he graduated high school in 1967.

