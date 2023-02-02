Paul A. Price Jr, “Junior”, 74, of Fall Creek, died Monday Jan. 30, 2023, at the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Paul was born November 18, 1948, the son of Paul and Elizabeth “Betty” (Travis) Price. He was raised in Augusta where he graduated high school in 1967.
On Sept. 14, 1970, he started his 41 years of employment with Phoenix Steel (PDM) now Veritas Steel. He started as a welder and for 21 years transported the steel structures that at times were nearly 150 feet long. When he retired he was working as a foreman.
Paul married Jeannine West on March 30, 1973. Since 1979 they had made their home in Lincoln Township. In addition to their own children they also fostered 14 children.
Paul loved deer and bear hunting. He purchased 40 acres just east of Augusta and with that the “Back 40 Hunting Bunch” was formed, where many enjoyable hours were spent with family and friends. He had been a member of a local Cowboy Club that put on cowboy shows around the area, complete with old western attire and guns.
Paul will be dearly missed by his wife Jeannine; 3 daughters, Michelle Peterson, Angela (Gary) Brown and Lori Price: son Wayne Price; grandchildren, Brandon, Beau, Bryce, Baylee, Shyann, Heather, Brooke, Jamie, Alexis, Aaron, Austin, Gracie and Paul; 10 great grandchildren; siblings, James (Betty) Price, Bonnie (Tom) Tompkins, Fred Price, Richard (Jamie) Price; sisters-in-law, Debora and June West; good friend and nephew Richie Price; long time friends, Pat Moore, Bill and Judy Ferber, Ralph Wathke and the Kurt Grimm family; along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter Elizabeth “Lisa” Price in 2017.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home, with spring burial in the West Lawn Cemetery both in Augusta. Friends may call on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.