Paul Schwab, 50, of Bloomer, passed away on Aug. 28 due to an automobile accident.
Paul was born on April 7, 1969, Cudahy, WI to Daniel and Judith (Porter) Schwab.
He loved to go fishing, golfing, camping and many other outdoor activities.
Paul will be missed dearly by his family.
He is survived by his parents, Daniel & Judy Schwab; sister Jenna; brother Matthew; his favorite nephew Benjamin; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Paul is preceded in death by his grandparents; Lorna Prill, Albert and Bernice Schwab; and uncle Charles Schwab.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Bohemian Ovens, 905 Martin Rd., Bloomer.
Paul had a great sense of humor and optimism which sustained him throughout his life.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family. To offer online condolences please visit, www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.