Paul “Jim” J. Seffens, age 66 of rural Strum died on Thursday, May 9, 2019, peacefully in his sleep from complications of ALS which he was diagnosed with recently.
Jim was born in Eau Claire on June 15, 1952, to Albert Seffens Sr. and Jean Anderson. He grew up on a farm in the Osseo area and in high school he worked at the local family owned A & W Restaurant. Jim enlisted in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, served in Germany. While in the Army, he was trained as a missile inspector and a track commander.
After being honorably discharged, Jim received an associate degree in carpentry and started a company in residential construction. In the early 80’s he changed professions and became a truck driver. Jim drove truck for 42 years and logged over 5 million miles and seen much of the United States. He was social person that enjoyed fishing, golfing, riding his Harley, and any good debate. He was known to be a very competitive card player, entering many dirty clubs tournaments. Jim was quick witted and a master mischief maker.
Jim loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughter Sarah (Brian) Bethke; grandchildren: Trenton, Adrianna and Natalie; brothers: Albert (Rosemary) Seffens Jr., John Seffens and Clark (Kathy) Seffens; sisters: Patricia (David) Gassman and Elizabeth (David) Coleman; nephews: Matt (Sara) Seffens, Christopher (Haley) Seffens and Lucus (Rebekah) Seffens; niece Jessica (Shane) Boudreaux; and many cousins and friends.
There will be a celebration life at Northwood’s Brew Pub, 50819 West St., Osseo, WI on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home, Osseo is assisting the family with arrangements.