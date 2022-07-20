[Jesus said] John 3:5 Most assuredly, I say to you, unless one is born of water and the Spirit, he cannot enter the kingdom of God. Paul Tiefel was born April 27, 1925 in Hadar, Nebraska. His parents, George Tiefel and his wife Pauline nee Wietzke understood the problem of a sinful birth and on May 10th brought their son to the Lord Jesus for the washing of Baptism by the Holy Spirit. Paul was the sixth child in a family of 5 boys and 2 girls.
[Jesus said] John 16:13-14a However, when He, the Spirit of truth, has come, He will guide you into all truth; for He will not speak on His own authority, but whatever He hears He will speak; and He will tell you things to come. He will glorify Me, The Holy Spirit used Paul’s Christian family and his church fellowship to guide him in the truth of the Bible and teach him about his Savior Jesus. He was confirmed in the Christian faith in June of 1939 at St. Peter’s in Stambaugh, Michigan. He graduated from high school with honors. Our country was in the midst of World War II and Paul enlisted in the officer training program of the U.S. Navy at the University of Michigan. He graduated from the School of Aeronautical Engineering and completed his four years of service in Naval Intelligence in Washington, D.C.
Romans 8:3-5 For what the law could not do in that it was weak through the flesh, God did by sending His own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh, on account of sin: He condemned sin in the flesh, that the righteous requirement of the law might be fulfilled in us who do not walk according to the flesh but according to the Spirit. For those who live according to the flesh set their minds on the things of the flesh, but those who live according to the Spirit, the things of the Spirit. While at the University of Michigan, Paul met fellow student Virginia Brenkert. The Holy Spirit blessed the couple with His special gift of love and they were married on January 25, 1947 at Redeemer Church in Birmingham, Michigan. Pastor George Tiefel officiated, as he did also at Paul’s Baptism and Confirmation. The couple was blessed with three sons, Paul, Jr., Mark, and Timothy who died in childbirth.
After his service in the Navy, Paul began a career in sales that eventually led to his becoming a Certified Financial Planner and founding Great Lakes Securities, an investment company. Paul and Virginia lived in Detroit, Cleveland, and Columbus before retiring to Eau Claire in 2001. They left their former fellowship when it fell into error and, as isolated believers, they regularly held services and Lord’s Supper in their home. When they moved to Eau Claire, they became active members at Messiah. As they lived and worked around the Midwest, they had one constant – they were led by the Holy Spirit and took comfort in the work of Jesus and His gift of righteousness.
Romans 8:26 Likewise the Spirit also helps in our weaknesses. For we do not know what we should pray for as we ought, but the Spirit Himself makes intercession for us with groanings which cannot be uttered. Virginia had several health issues and in July of 2016 the Lord ended the Tiefel marriage of 69 years with her call home to heaven. Paul moved to an apartment where he himself battled various health issues. In the last month, his health declined rather steadily until his prayers could only be taken by the Spirit Himself to the throne of God. Early Saturday morning on July 16 the Lord Jesus kept the promise He made at Paul’s Baptism to get His child home to heaven. Paul died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 97 years, 2 months, and 19 days. His body was cremated to be placed at Lakeview Cemetery next to his beloved, where both bodies await the Resurrection of the Last Day.
Romans 8:16-17 The Spirit Himself bears witness with our spirit that we are children of God, and if children, then heirs—heirs of God and joint heirs with Christ, if indeed we suffer with Him, that we may also be glorified together. Paul was preceded in death by his wife Virginia, his parents, his son Timothy and granddaughter Jennifer, one niece, and his siblings Victor, Fred, Arnold, Gertrude Gother, Emma Wenzel and their spouses, brother George and brother-in-law Karl Brenkert, Jr and his wife Betty.
Yet in the time of grace and waiting for the Spirit’s final step of glorification are:
his son Paul, Jr and his wife Eileen of Eau Claire
their daughter, Jill and her husband Gary Buske
their daughter Bethany, and her husband Jeremy Gurgel and their 5 children
their daughter Debra, and her husband Nathanael Mayhew and their 7 children
their daughter Elizabeth, and her husband Jeremy Plath and their 6 children
their daughter Rebekah, and her husband Joel Carstensen and their 5 children
their son Paul III, and his wife Emily and their 4 daughters
their son Mark, and his wife Gretchen and their 3 children
their daughter Hannah, and her husband Joshua Ohlmann and their 4 children
his son Mark and his wife Joan of Bainbridge, Ohio
their twin daughters Kristy and her 3 sons, and Elyse and her husband Mike Etapa and their 2 sons
their son Matthew
his sister-in-law Marion Tiefel of South Lyon, Michigan
3 great-great-grandchildren, 5 nieces and 10 nephews and their families, and a number of friends from years gone by and in his church family.
The victory service will be held on Friday, July 22 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 2015 N. Hastings Way. Visitation is at noon with the service at 1:00 p.m.
Memorials may be given to the Student Aid Fund or the Mission Development Fund in care of Messiah Lutheran Church.
Titus 3:4-7 But when the kindness and the love of God our Savior toward man appeared, not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to His mercy He saved us, through the washing of regeneration and renewing of the Holy Spirit, whom He poured out on us abundantly through Jesus Christ our Savior, that having been justified by His grace we should become heirs according to the hope of eternal life.
