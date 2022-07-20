[Jesus said] John 3:5 Most assuredly, I say to you, unless one is born of water and the Spirit, he cannot enter the kingdom of God. Paul Tiefel was born April 27, 1925 in Hadar, Nebraska. His parents, George Tiefel and his wife Pauline nee Wietzke understood the problem of a sinful birth and on May 10th brought their son to the Lord Jesus for the washing of Baptism by the Holy Spirit. Paul was the sixth child in a family of 5 boys and 2 girls.

[Jesus said] John 16:13-14a However, when He, the Spirit of truth, has come, He will guide you into all truth; for He will not speak on His own authority, but whatever He hears He will speak; and He will tell you things to come. He will glorify Me, The Holy Spirit used Paul’s Christian family and his church fellowship to guide him in the truth of the Bible and teach him about his Savior Jesus. He was confirmed in the Christian faith in June of 1939 at St. Peter’s in Stambaugh, Michigan. He graduated from high school with honors. Our country was in the midst of World War II and Paul enlisted in the officer training program of the U.S. Navy at the University of Michigan. He graduated from the School of Aeronautical Engineering and completed his four years of service in Naval Intelligence in Washington, D.C.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Tiefel, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you