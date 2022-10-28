Paul Newland Twesme peacefully passed to his heavenly home on October 26, 2022, due to heart disease.
Newland and Anna Twesme of Ettrick, WI welcomed their son on March 7, 1939. He graduated from Gale Ettrick High School in 1957 and Luther College, Deborah, Iowa, in 1961. He received an honorable discharge from Army Reserves in 1967. If the Green Bay Packers were playing, he was watching. Paul was a natural salesman and owned his hardware store in Spencer, Iowa.
In 1980 he married the love of his life, Joye. With Joye, he was blessed with her son, Jarrod Nelson.
He enjoyed golfing (3 holes in one), made wooden Christmas gifts for his family, was active with Boy Scouts of America with Jarrod, and hunted and fished with Jeff and Jarrod. However, his greatest enjoyment was spending time with his grandchildren.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Anna and Newland Twesme; sons, Jeff and Eric Twesme; and sisters-in-law, Mary Twesme and Jeanine Thomas.
He is survived by his wife, Joye; son, Jarrod Nelson; daughters-in-law, Kathy Nelson and Nancy Twesme; grandchildren, Ash Twesme, Marshall, Joe, and Peyton Nelson; brother, David Twesme; brothers-in-law Darrell Thomas (Maxine), Roland Thomas; sister-in-law, Carolyn Murphy; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Special thank you to Paul’s Mayo Hospice nurses, aides, social worker and volunteer. You made a big difference, not only to Paul but his family as well.
Memorial service will be held November 1, 2022, visitation at 10:00 a.m., and services at 11:00 a.m., lunch to follow at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 Lexington Blvd., Eau Claire, Wi.
To honor Paul’s memory, memorials can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
