Paul Newland Twesme peacefully passed to his heavenly home on October 26, 2022, due to heart disease.

Newland and Anna Twesme of Ettrick, WI welcomed their son on March 7, 1939. He graduated from Gale Ettrick High School in 1957 and Luther College, Deborah, Iowa, in 1961. He received an honorable discharge from Army Reserves in 1967. If the Green Bay Packers were playing, he was watching. Paul was a natural salesman and owned his hardware store in Spencer, Iowa.

