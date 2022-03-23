Paul Allen Vold, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 66 on Sunday, March 20th, 2022.
Paul was born in Eau Claire and lived in Osseo his entire life. Paul learned at an early age what work was. His days consisted of chores, school, sports and then back to chores. To earn extra money, he swept the blacktop across the highway from the family farm. With four other brothers in the house, Paul had quite the competitive streak. He excelled at sports, playing four sports through high school and becoming captain of his football and basketball teams. After a quick stint in college, he was back at the family business, Vold’s Implement. He worked his way up from cleaning out manure spreaders to sales, and eventually ownership of his father’s and uncle’s business. Paul, with the help of his brothers, grew the business into multiple stores before selling to his business partner. Paul then worked multiple sales jobs in a variety of industries until 2013, when the entrepreneur came out in him again. Paul co-founded Osseo Precision Machining. Until his illness in November 2021, he worked feverishly to grow it into a thriving business.
Paul personified the definition of a family man. After a one-year courtship of Ms. Arlene Sedahl, Paul’s dapper attire and meticulously sculpted hair won her over and they were married in June 1985. They spent the first five years of marriage traveling, skiing and growing as a couple. Then, when trying for one child, Arlene surprised him with twins, Anna and Alex! Three years later, along came Addie. Her spirited ways made them feel three kids was enough. Paul’s involvement and dedication to his children was unmatched. From being dubbed as the “Camera Man” at every family function and sporting event, to coaching his children at almost every sporting level. He lived to see his children compete and excel. Paul loved vacationing, going to the lake, family reunions, gatherings, holidays and any other reason to spend time with his family. Later in life, Paul found another love … his grandchildren. Paul always said his favorite job was being a husband and father, but his new favorite word was “Grandpa.”
Paul adored his wife, Arlene. After 36 years of marriage, he still couldn’t wait to take her out dancing and socializing with their friends, the “Music Whores.” His love for her was endless and the girl that caught his eye so many years ago still made his heart skip a beat through his final days, with her still so lovingly by his side. Their commitment to each other has been undefinable.
Paul loved to give back to the community that he called home. He was on several committees/boards, including Osseo Commercial Club, Osseo Golf Club, Osseo Volunteer Fire Department, Osseo Evangelical Church and the OF Booster Club. Paul also dedicated time to fundraising for causes like Festival for the Field, Lake Martha Days, The Garber Bandshell and the hospital. Paul also dedicated his time to Osseo’s youth by coaching girls basketball, YMCA football and was a Scout Master for three years. His final, and possibly the most important act of philanthropy, happened recently. Paul helped acquire funding for the school’s new Vocational Arts Building through his business partner, David Ihle. Paul wrote the letter that helped secure the grant for this project. He was very proud to be a part of providing young people the opportunity to learn new skills in a field he was passionate about.
To sum up Paul Vold in a few words on paper is impossible. He lived his life, loved his family and friends, and truly enjoyed everything life gave him more than any man I’ve known. He was known and loved by many. They say the measure of a man is the impact he left on those he leaves behind ... If that is true, then Paul is beyond measure. He will be deeply missed.
Paul is survived by his wife, Arlene; his children, Alex, Anna (Luke Boortz) and Addie (Dustin Hoffman); his brothers, Jack, Wayne (Mary Lou), Brad (Renee) and Les (Lisa); and grandchildren, Penelope, Theo and Max, with two more due in May. He is also survived by his siblings-in-law, Roy Sedahl, Ilene and Jerry Manka, Irene and Harlan Hanson, Harvey and Sonya Sedahl; and many nieces and nephews, who he greatly loved. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, John and Gladys Vold; infant sister; and mother-in-law, Fay Sedahl.
Visitation will be at the Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, March 25th, 2022. Funeral services will be at the Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 26th, 2022, with Pastor Terry Lorenz officiating. A celebration of life to follow funeral service at The Condensery in Osseo. Celebration will begin at 12:30 p.m.
A very special thank you to the Mayo Health System and Hospice Team for the excellent care provided.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements.