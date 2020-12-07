Paul Roberts Wurtz, Ph.D., passed away peacefully on November 27th, 2020 at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie, Wisconsin.
Born October 13th, 1935 in Lillis, Kansas to Paul and Vivian (Scheffer) Wurtz, Bob was raised in Newbury, Kansas, the fourth of 15 children. Bob attended Paxico High School, graduated from Rockhurst College in Kansas City and earned his doctorate from the University of Wyoming-Laramie. Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1957 and was honored to serve his country.
In 1959 Bob married Mary Joanne Reddy, in Saint Marys, Kansas. As their family grew, they lived briefly in Kansas, California and Wyoming. Bob and Joanne settled in Menomonie in 1965, where Bob began a 35-year career as a professor in the Guidance and Counseling Department at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.
Bob and Joanne raised their ten children in Menomonie, where they were active members of St. Joseph’s Parish. They enjoyed get-togethers with friends, attending their children’s sporting and school events, as well as hiking, camping and gardening on their land outside of Irvington, Wisconsin. They vacationed often with family in Kansas. An avid Twins Fan, Bob loved baseball. He played in the Menomonie Men’s Softball League and served as an assistant baseball coach at UW-Stout.
When he retired in 2000, Bob’s love of nature, jazz, reading, cooking (especially chili) and playing piano kept him busy. He also traveled, attended plays, concerts, ball games, gardened on his land, and participated in weekly bridge tournaments.
Bob is survived by ten children—Christopher (Louise) Wurtz, Colette (Richard) Bresnahan, Anne (Joe Otte) Parks, Bob (Paige) Wurtz, Jill-Marie Reinsch, Maria (MurrayYagilashek) Wurtz, Paul Wurtz, Beth (Bob) Bianchi-Rossi, Jessica Ramsay, and Timothy Wurtz—22 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, four brothers, and eight sisters.
Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joanne, his parents, sister Virginia McCarthy and infant brother Terrance.
A Mass will be said in his memory at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Menomonie. Service and Interment will take place in Newbury, Kansas in the fall of 2021, date to be determined.
