Paul Zurek, 53, of Mondovi, passed away due to a tragic accident on Monday, August 16, 2021.
Paul was born August 14, 1968 in Eau Claire to Gerald and Linda (Seidler) Zurek. He is a 1986 graduate of Eau Claire North High School. He married Sue Evers on December 7, 2010 in Negril, Jamaica.
Paul is survived by his wife, Sue of Mondovi; mother, Linda Zurek of Eau Claire; brother, Doug Zurek of Spring Valley; mother-in-law, Lois Evers of Kimberly; in laws, Sandy Evers of Kimberly, Greg Evers of Little Chute, Dan (Denise) Evers of Kaukauna, Sara (Randy) Beckman of Larson, Sheila Evers of Appleton and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Gerald and father-in-law, Jerome Evers and his beloved dog and K-9 partner, Chicco.
Paul began his career in law enforcement as a correctional officer at Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage and then transferred to the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department. As a deputy, he served his community for 31 years in many different ways, as an Honor Guard member, D.A.R.E. instructor, SWAT team member, K-9 handler, firearms instructor, bailiff and process server.
Paul enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, boating and wake boarding, golfing, camping, snow skiing, volleyball, running and playing cards and games with his family and friends. Paul and Sue loved traveling together especially camping and hiking in National Parks, relaxing on the beaches of Jamaica and visiting many other destinations throughout the US and abroad.
He was always tinkering and could fix anything and everything.
In his recent retirement, he enjoyed working at Valley Golf Course in Mondovi, where he mowed the course and would often have a round of 9 in before the course opened for the day.
Paul was liked by anyone who met him and had an unforgettable laugh that made everyone smile. He was always there to lend a helping hand. He will be remembered for his passion for living life to the fullest by taking in every experience he could.
“Paul...you are my soul mate and I am so grateful to have shared the last 13 years living my dream life with you. You will be forever missed. I love you.” – Sue
A celebration of life will be held from 1 – 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona. A prayer service and sharing of memories will be held at 5 p.m. that evening with Father James Kurzynski officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements.