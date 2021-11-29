Paula A. Brandt, 63, received her angel wings Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire.
Paula was born September 17, 1958, to Bob and Betty Brandt, growing up in Eau Claire. She attended North High School, graduating in 1977. She then attended Chippewa Valley Technical College, graduating as an LPN, she then worked at the Northern Center in Chippewa Falls. In 1989, she graduated from Chippewa Valley Technical College becoming an RN.
Paula’s love for helping and caring for people was evident not only in her professional life but personal life as well, her home, and her heart were open to all, never passing judgement. In 2017, she retired from nursing after working thirty-five years.
Paula led a full life, she enjoyed her flower garden, also playing cribbage, going to concerts and road trips, but most of all she loved spending time with family and friends. Her sweet smile, infectious laugh, and kind ways will always be a comfort.
Paula is survived by her sister, Joni Frederick; sister-in-law, Marlene Gonderzik; nieces and nephews, Kyle (Ashley) Frederick, Kirsten (Jesse) Jaskowski, Gary (Dana) Gonderzik, Rob Gonderzik, and Sherrie Elliott (Chris); 11 great-nieces and nephews; her good friend, Pete Kopca; best friend, Lisa Horak; and wonderful dogs, Ebony, Greta, and Rez.
Paula was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Betty Brandt; and brother, Gary Gonderzik.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 5:00 pm at the Moose Lodge in Eau Claire. Private burial will be held at a later date.