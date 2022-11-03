Paula Jane Frank gained her angel wings on October 23, 2022, after valiantly fighting cancer for the past 10 years. She was born on January 14, 1959, to William and Virginia (Jean) Frank in Eau Claire, WI. Paula attended UW-Eau Claire graduating in 1980. She went on to UW-River Falls and earned a Masters Degree in Teaching. At this point she started her long teaching career. Most of her teaching years were dedicated to Catholic education. She taught twenty plus years at Immaculate Conception School, allowing her to impact countless lives. She loved her students just as much as they loved her, some of whom still kept in contact with her. In 2002 Paula was awarded The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation – Teacher Fellowship Award. She was always a champion of others. This was exemplified in the countless hours she spent volunteering for Habitat for Humanity. In 2012 Paula completed her teaching career. It was at this time that she sought out a much warmer climate and moved to Las Vegas. Paula dearly loved the Lord, her family, and travel. She had a big heart and would do anything for anyone! For this reason, Paula donated her eyes to a blind person so that they may enjoy life as much as she did.
Paula is survived by brothers, William (Michelean), Roger (Linda), Joseph, James (Laurie Janu), and Steven; and sisters, Ann Przybylski, Kathleen (David) Ambers, Jean (Elliot) Schlimme, Judith (Jeff) Wold, Christine (John) Weigel. Paula is further survived by Shari Hostak and Brad (Jen Smith) Hostak.
Paula is preceded in death by her parents, William and Virginia Frank, infant brother, Daniel James, her brothers, Patrick and John, and her brother-in-law, Rick Przybylski.
Rest peacefully Paula, until we meet again.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
