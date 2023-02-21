Paula Wald passed away surrounded by family on February 16, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with both Crohn’s disease and brain cancer. She was 57 years young.

It would be unfair to say that Paula lost her battle, because truthfully, she never stopped fighting. Because of her, we know what strength, resilience and perseverance truly look like.

