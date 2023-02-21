Paula Wald passed away surrounded by family on February 16, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with both Crohn’s disease and brain cancer. She was 57 years young.
It would be unfair to say that Paula lost her battle, because truthfully, she never stopped fighting. Because of her, we know what strength, resilience and perseverance truly look like.
Paula was born on November 2, 1965, to Bill and Sally Parker in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She graduated from North High School.
Paula married the love of her life, Mick, on February 2, 1985. Shortly after they wed, they moved to Gladstone, Oregon and lived there for 15 years before returning to Wisconsin. Together they had 2 children.
Paula was the ultimate homemaker, a “Jane of all trades” so to say. She loved to host family holidays, and she made a Thanksgiving feast that would put the rest of us to shame! She loved to cook and bake, and she was excellent at it! Paula was an avid gardener and loved to can her own food. Paula was also the bookkeeper for the family’s cabinetry business for many years. Paula loved animals, with the exception of the squirrels that frequented her bird feeders. Paula loved playing cards and “cranking the tunes” as she’d say. Paula’s favorite thing to do was spend time with her grandchildren, whom she loved so fiercely.
Paula will be greatly missed by her husband Mick, daughter Allecia Wald, son Michael Wald, mother Sally Parker, father Bill (MaryLou) Parker, brother Brian Parker, sister in-law Tracey (Todd) Berg, grandchildren Amelia and Bryar Volrath, nieces Elizabeth Parker, Katie (Austin) Thalacker and nephew Matthew Berg, as well as many wonderful friends that she loved like family.
Paula was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mary and Armond Lee, Edna Parker and Windell Parker.
Olson’s Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family with cremation services. Online Condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring.
Paula’s family would like to extend their appreciation and gratitude to the staff at Meadowbrook Bloomer as well as HSHS Hospice for the wonderful care provided to Paula.
