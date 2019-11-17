The free spirit of Paulette Ponick-Seyberth was released to Heaven on October 26, 2019. She died at home on Long Lake, New Auburn, WI after a courageous battle with multiple myeloma cancer.
Paulette was born in Stanley, WI, to Tony And Theresa Ponick on November 29, 1953. After the family moved to Eau Claire, Paulette attended local schools, graduated from Memorial High School and went on to earn both a Bachelors and a Masters Degree from UW-Eau Claire. She was completing a PHD at the time of her death.
She married Leonard (Lenny) Seyberth at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Hudson, WI in 1990.
Throughout her life Paulette was an avid learner. She sought new experiences, adventures and jobs with a zest for seeking what was on the other side of the mountain or around the next bend. Her journey lead her to Park City, UT, working on scripts at Paramount Pictures Studios, to Minneapolis Urban Art Galleries as a broker and teaching in schools in Koyuk and Wainwright, Alaska as well as Lake Holcombe, Winter, and Rice Lake.
Paulette was the happiest when she was teaching young and old alike. She taught at the high school, junior college and college levels. The chemistry she felt with her students was very rewarding to her. She derived great inner satisfaction from encouraging her students to believe in themselves and believe that with a little effort they could do whatever was asked of them. She had a sincere and heartfelt empathy for the struggles of indigenous people, devoting her studies into and developing a thesis on communicative cross-cultural issues important to the people she taught and lived among while in Alaska. She was very creative and found expression for her artistic talents through weaving, quilting, painting and meticulous handwork using natural fibers and furs. She was also a private person who enjoyed quiet time in nature, leisurely strolling in the woods with her husband and their dogs. They also enjoyed their stays at The Shack up on the Tatogatic River.
Paulette is survived by her husband; her brother Dr. David (Minette) Ponick, of Eau Claire; her sister Beverlie Ponick Sather, her nephew Jeffrey (Diane) Sather, of Thorp; her two step children Elizabeth Seyberth of Augusta, GA and Jamie (Julie) Seyberth, and grandchild Christopher Seyberth of Los Angeles, CA.
The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the nurses at Lakeview Medical Center Hospice Care and Smith Funeral Home. It was Paulette’s wish that no services be held. Private interment will occur at a later date. Condolences may be sent to www.smithfuneralec.com. In lieu of flowers any memorials may be sent to the Eau Claire YMCA (for the Camp Manitou Chapel Fund), 700 Graham Ave., Eau Claire, WI. 54701 or Rainbowbridge.com.