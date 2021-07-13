Pauline Mavis Wallace, 86, formerly of Humbird, WI, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2021, at Silverleaf Assisted Living in Augusta, WI. In her last days she was surrounded by her children, extended family and friends.
Pauline was born April 21, 1935 in Black River Falls, WI to Earl and Alma Zimmerman. She married Daniel Wallace on May 14, 1955. They were married 55 years before Daniel passed away on September 8th, 2010.
Before marriage, Pauline worked at Northwestern Bank in Minneapolis, MN. Later she worked at the Humbird Drive-In owned by her parents. She also worked at the Humbird Hotel and Humbird Tourist Haven where she was affectionately known as Flo. She loved people and the gift of gab, so many loved to hear her stories. She delivered Meals on Wheels in the Humbird and Merrillan area. She was a huge Packer fan and enjoyed watching games at the Humbird Hotel/Bar. Other things she enjoyed were watching the birds at all her feeders, cooking and canning, and she loved bowling on various leagues with Daniel and her mother throughout the years. Pauline was an excellent knitter and knit lots of sweaters and afghans for her family, and even mittens and hats for a Merrillan elementary school teacher for her class in trade for fresh strawberries! She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, who were her pride and joy.
Pauline is survived by eight of her children. Daniel Jr. (Jackie) Wallace of River Falls, WI; Dean (Amelia) Wallace of El Paso, TX; Dana (Linda) Wallace of Lakewood, WA; Pamela Wallace (Mike Way) of Eden Prairie, MN; Dale Wallace (Susie Bishel) of Humbird, WI. Paula (Randy) Tews of Eau Claire, WI, Patti Lange (Scott Swatzina) of Augusta, WI; and Darrel (Christine) Wallace of Wisconsin. Her 13 grandchildren: Nick (Cindy) Wallace, Janelle (Travis) Niebeling, Lindsay (Grant) Holzhueter; Jerralyn (John) Karakorn, Christopher Wallace; Aaron (Marissa) Lee; Jamie Wallace; Geoffrey Wallace (Reagan Dahl), Kimberly (Andrew) Liss; Ethan Tews (Myana Dryden); Mercedes, Connor & Devon Wallace, and her 9 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Daniel Sr., and three children, Darwin, May, and Dennis.
The family thanks Silverleaf Assisted Living of Augusta and Heartland Hospice of Eau Claire for their loving care for their mother these last few months of her life.
The Family requests that memorials in Paulines name be made to the North Branch-Humbird Rod and Gun.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 16th at the Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home, 128 S. Hoffman Street in Hixton, WI. Visitation will take place on Thursday, July 15th from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Friday, July 16th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service, both at the Funeral Home. A luncheon will follow the service at the North Branch-Humbird Rod and Gun, N2962 Main St. in Humbird, WI.
The Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home of Hixton is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences are available at www.jensenmodjeskifh.com.