Pearl Bjork

Pearl E. Bjork, age 90 of Eau Claire passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
Pearl was born the youngest of three children on May 24, 1929 in Minneapolis, MN to Edward and Ida (Broberg) Betts. She attended public schools in the area until her graduation from Minnehaha Academy Christian School in 1946. Pearl worked several different jobs in the Minneapolis area until she met Alvin Bjork in August of 1952. They were married in Pearl's home church, Christ Lutheran, on November 22, 1952.
Pearl is survived by nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Alvin, her parents, a brother, and a sister.
Funeral service will take place at 1 pm on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Hulke Family Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Ahlquist officiating. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Thursday from 12 pm until the time of service. Burial will take place immediately following the service in the Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery in the Town of Wheaton.
The family would like to thank the staffs at Orchard Hill, Dove Healthcare West, and Mayo Hospice for the excellent care they provided.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Pearl's name to Spirit Lutheran Church or VFW Post 305 of Eau Claire.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.