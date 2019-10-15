Pearl Estabrooks

Pearl Anna Hansen Estabrooks went home to be with her heavenly father on October 10, 2019. She was born September 15, 1921 in Wadena County, Minnesota to Jorgen (Herman) and Anna Hansen. Pearl married Blair Estabrooks January 25,1941.
She was preceded in death by her husband (2005), parents, three sisters and a great grandson Hudson (2014).
Pearl is survived by daughter Sharon Hendrickson of Grand Marais, MN; Darrel Estabrooks (Pamela) of Bryant, AR; Catherine Herrlinger (Bill) of Boyceville, WI; grandchildren Lynn Lenhert (Keith) of Lakeville, MN; Cami (David) Sasser of Monroe, NC; Andrea (Joel) Maendel of Manitoba, Canada; Justin Herrlinger of Ridgeland, WI; Matthew Herrlinger of Ridgeland, WI; Laurissa Herrlinger of Boyceville, WI; Naomi Herrlinger of Boyceville, WI; Miranda (Peter) Stuber of Ridgeland, WI; Allison Herrlinger of Boyceville, WI; great grandchildren Rachel Sasser and Blake Sasser of Monroe, NC; Leana Maendel, Ethan Maendel, and Jamison Maendel of Manitoba, Canada. Darrel (Pamela) have 3 daughters, 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.