Pearl Helen Flynn died unexpectedly of COVID-19 on December 12, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM. Devoted wife of the late Captain Richard P. Flynn, Sr. Loving mother of Alan (Karen) Whalen, Brenda (Frank Olson) Quinn, Dr. Carl (Shelley Barratt) Whalen, and Donna Whalen. Special friend of June Stolp Garland. Doting grandmother of Aaron, Natalie, Dylan, Patrick, Elizabeth and Hannah, and great-grandmother of two. Survived by many nieces, nephews, friends, former patients and coworkers.
Pearl Helen Zalesny was born on January 26, 1941 in Chicago, IL. The daughter of Polish immigrants, Pearl raised 4 children while working full time. In her 50s, she returned to school to fulfill her lifelong dream of being a nurse, which she excelled in until retirement. She lovingly nursed her husband for the last three years of his life.
“Grandma Pearl” then continued on, doing such adventurous things as driving across the country and seeing the Grand Canyon on a mule. Despite medical problems, she took care of her garden, her neighbors, and her cat. Pearl loved animals, children, nature, holidays, puzzles, the Green Bay Packers, food, bingo and parties. She will be missed by anyone who was ever welcomed into her home, ate at her table, or was in her care.
Special thanks to all the caregivers at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque.
Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held in 2021, once it is safe for people to gather. Krause Funeral Home (414) 464-4640 or www.krausefuneralhome.com