Pearline “Pearl” H. Garnett, 100, of Eau Claire passed away peacefully Saturday, May 15th, 2021 at HeatherWood Assisted Living, with family by her side and the care of Heartland Hospice.
Pearl was born January 7, 1921 in Eau Claire County, the daughter of Martin & Tillie (Quall) Teigen. Her younger childhood was spent on the home farm in the Town of Drammen. She worked at Uniroyal in Eau Claire and during WW II moved to Rockford, IL to work in an ammunition plant, where she formed many long-lasting friendships.
She married Paul “Bud” Garnett October 12, 1946 at Hope Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. She worked at Samuelsons, then helped with Bud’s black dirt & landscaping business. They then bought a farm in the Town of Springbrook in Dunn County & raised chickens; as many as 55 thousand at a time. She worked hard on the farm.
Bud and Pearl were married for over 55 wonderful years and had four sons and then their daughter. She loved raising her family. We always kidded about who was her favorite, but the truth was, we all were. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, crocheting, quilting, baking and she made the best chocolate chip-chocolate cake. Her home was always welcoming and she loved to “make lunch” for her company. She was proud of her Norwegian heritage and enjoyed making lefse.
She had a green thumb, her plants always looked hardy, both outdoors and in. She loved going on garden tours and getting ideas. She also enjoyed taking vacations, sightseeing and reading. The Lord was always a part of her life, she felt that He had blessed her in so many wonderful ways.
She never changed, she continued to be active & cheerful. She never complained, always had a smile & always grateful. She lived in her own home until she was 98.
Pearl is survived by her sons: Jim (Karen) Eau Claire, Larry (Karen) Port Charlotte, FL, Gary (Shelly), Daryl (Julie); and daughter DiAnna (Lloyd) Scheffler all of Elk Mound. She is further survived by 14 grandchildren: Jim Garnett, Randy Krueger, Jeff Krueger, Wendy Tubbs, Charlie Tubbs, Julie (John) Austinson, Adam Garnett, Laura (Eric) Gardner, Andy (Mandy) Garnett, Beth (Joel) Miller, Kevin (Jenny) Garnett, Ryan (Erin) Garnett, Terri (Mitch) Greenfield and Jim (Mandy) Scheffler.
She is also survived by 24 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Two great granddaughters have her namesake. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Paul “Bud” in 2002; brothers Gaylen Teigen and Orville (Helen) Teigen; sisters Alvina (Alfred) Nelson and Loretta (Tom) Gibson; brothers-in-law Vernon (Pat) Garnett, Fred Garnett and Ken Garnett; sisters-in-law Joyce Garnett, Alma (Glen) Barnhardt and Pearl(Clarence)Hays.
The family would like to thank the amazing care team at HeatherWood Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI, with Pastor Mary Eide officiating. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon on Saturday, May 22nd at Hulke Family Funeral Home. Interment will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, Town of Washington, Wisconsin.
