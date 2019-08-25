Peggy Busetto

Peggy J. Busetto, 74, of Eau Claire passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Dove Healthcare – Osseo.
Peggy was born to Robert and Wanda (Ellis) Bryant on September 30, 1944 in Centerville, Iowa. She worked nights at Eau Claire Academy for 24 years and worked at Heartland Inn during the day along with babysitting her grandchildren. Peggy enjoyed going on walks. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and supporting them in every way. Peggy had a special ability to talk and become friends with anybody, always leaving an impact on their lives.
Peggy is survived by her children: Heather Busetto and Joe Busetto; grandchildren: Blaine, Jaiden, and Deven Birtzer; and sister Susan Bragga.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and former husband Joseph Busetto.
A visitation will be held at Smith Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00. Family and friends may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.