Peggy Hahn

Peggy Louise Hahn, 69, of Augusta, WI passed away from cancer on Friday, August 2, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She fought a long and courageous battle with an amazing positive attitude that everyone admired.
Peggy was born April 6, 1950 to Richard “Dick” and Ethel (Hansen) Johnson. She grew up in Augusta and graduated from Augusta High School in 1968. Peggy then went to Bethel College in St. Paul, MN for one year. This is where she met her good friend Carol, who was always close to her heart no matter the distance between them. She transferred to UW-Eau Claire where she finished out her K-6 teaching degree. Peggy taught third grade at the Augusta Elementary School for 34 years. She loved being a teacher. It was more than just a job to her.
Peggy married Roger “Jody” Hahn June 17, 1972 at the First Baptist Church in Augusta and they had three children, Peter, Patrick and Paula. They enjoyed camping at Coon Fork in Augusta and many trips to Glacier National Park. One of her most memorable trips to Glacier with her family started the long-standing family joke of “yes, no, maybe a little.” After the family was on a long hike the kids raced ahead to the family station wagon and turned on the AC after dad had asked them not to. When asked if the AC had been turned on, he received three different answers, “yes, no, maybe a little.”
After Peggy retired in 2006, she enjoyed her monthly lunch outings with the other retired teachers who call themselves the BRATS (beautiful retired Augusta teachers). She enjoyed time with family, especially her grandkids, and family traditions such as Saturday morning coffee at her mother-in-law’s. Peggy also enjoyed her yearly trips to Glacier National Park with her dear friend George.
Peggy will always be remembered for her beautiful bubbly personality and contagious laughter. She would light up any room she entered. She also had a big heart and was always thinking of others, even up to the end.
Peggy is preceded in death by her husband Jody of 39 years; her father Richard “Dick” Johnson; her mother-in-law Georgianna and father-in-law Roger “Buzzy” Hahn; brother-in-law John Hahn; and nephew Christian Boettcher.
Peggy leaves behind to mourn her passing son Peter, son Patrick and Amy, daughter Paula and Chris Denk; grandchildren Aydan, Aryona, Abby, Brody, Dylan, and Mason; her mother Ethel; sister Becky and Ralph Hermanson; sister Sandy and Tom Kwolek; sister-in-law Sandy and Jerry Boettcher; brother-in-law George Hahn; sister-in-law Laurie Hahn and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff from the Marshfield Cancer Center and the nurses from St. Joseph’s Hospice in Chippewa Falls for taking care of Peggy during her journey/battle with cancer.
As Peggy would always say, “It is what it is” and “Who would have thunk.” She will forever be in our hearts and memories and greatly missed every day.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Augusta, where memorial services will be held at noon on Saturday. Burial will be in the East Lawn Cemetery in Augusta. Assisting the family is Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.