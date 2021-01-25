Peggy Darlene Hoffstatter, 82, went home to her Lord and Savior on Friday, January 22, 2021. She was born September 22, 1938, to the late Anton B. and Letha V. (nee Huey) Smith. On June 16, 1956 Peggy was united in marriage to James A. Hoffstatter. Peggy was a homemaker and she loved being with her family. She enjoyed playing the piano, line dancing and genealogy.
Survivors include her loving husband; four boys, Mark, Larry (Carol), John (Martha), and Steven; grandchildren, Andrew (Katy) and Sarah (Paul Orgunov); great grandchildren, Cooper and Bryson Orgunov, and Lily K. Hoffsatter. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Ronald, and Romaine Smith; and a sister, Joann Curry. There will be a private cremation.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is assisting the family.