Peggy Hurless

Peggy L. Hurless, age 75, of Altoona, Wisconsin, passed to eternal life on February 24, 2023, surrounded by her loving children. She was born in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, to Earl and Ruth (Roger) Witt on June 11, 1947. She grew up in Ladysmith with her 8 siblings on the family farm. Shortly after high school, Peggy started a family and raised 3 wonderful children.
Peggy loved her family very much. Most of her favorite things to do included family, mainly her grandchildren, which she adored and they adored her. Peggy was known as “Nan” to her family. This was the name she chose to be called when her grandchildren were born.
She enjoyed gardening, crafts, crochet, jigsaw and Sudoku puzzles, word searches, baking with the best recipes, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren. She always had a listening ear and a friendly opinion to give. She had wonderful advice to offer about gardening and baking. Peggy was a strong, loving soul that had strong Christian faith and beliefs that were very important to her as well. She was a determined lady and a fighter until the moment her Lord and savior called her to eternal life.
Peggy is survived by her children: Deedee (John) Effertz, Dexter Hurless, and Denise Hurless; her grandchildren: Jennifer Allsage, Dexter Hurless Jr., Jade Allsage, Kyle Effertz, Jacob Allsage, Alicia Effertz, Mason Hurless, Jaxon Allsage, Jett Allsage and Mackenzie Hurless; her sisters: Barbara Kirkpatrick and Janet (Mike) Cornelissen; her brothers: Earl (Mac) Witt Jr., Ralph Witt and Miles (Lori) Witt. She was proceeded in death by her parents and her brothers: Donald, Daniel and Edward.
A private family graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith at a later date.