Peggy Hurliss.jpg

Peggy Hurless

Peggy L. Hurless, age 75, of Altoona, Wisconsin, passed to eternal life on February 24, 2023, surrounded by her loving children. She was born in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, to Earl and Ruth (Roger) Witt on June 11, 1947. She grew up in Ladysmith with her 8 siblings on the family farm. Shortly after high school, Peggy started a family and raised 3 wonderful children.

To plant a tree in memory of Peggy Hurless as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you