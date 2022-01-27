Peggy Louise Serum, 86, of Mondovi, WI died Monday, January 24, 2022 at Heritage Court Memory Care in Eau Claire. She was born August 17, 1935 in Mt. Carmel, IL, the daughter of Robert and Kathryn (McWilliams) Beauchamp.
She grew up in Mt. Carmel and moved to Mondovi in 1951. She graduated from Mondovi High School in 1952.
On September 4, 1954 Peggy married Lowell Serum at Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi.
Following high school, she started working at the First National Bank (currently Alliance Bank) in Mondovi. She worked there until her retirement. She started as a teller and worked her way to Vice President. She was the first woman to graduate from the UW-Madison Graduate School of Banking.
Peggy enjoyed reading, cooking, entertaining, doing sudoku puzzles and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Beth Moore of Mondovi; granddaughter, Sarah Moore (Robert Anderson) of Chicago, IL; two grandsons, Nathan (Kelly) Moore of Durand, WI and Justin (Julia) Moore of Homestead, FL; great-grandchildren, Kelsey Bundy, Jared Moore, Colin Moore, Gavin Moore, Adeline Moore, Grace Moore and Jack Anderson; special friend, Ann Brenner; and many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lowell; son-in-law, Hal Moore; and seven brothers.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 28 at Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi with Pastor Rolf Morck officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Mondovi and one hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Burial will be in Riverside Lutheran Cemetery in Mondovi. To express online condolences, visit obituaries at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com.
