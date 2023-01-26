Penny Lynn Day, 68, Pittsville, formerly of Eau Claire, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at home.
Per her wishes, Penny’s body was donated to Mayo Clinic’s anatomical bequest program in Rochester, Minnesota.
A memorial will be held from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Wagner’s Lanes and the Complexx in Eau Claire, celebrating their almost 35th anniversary where the reception took place.
Penny was born on February 24, 1954, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Myles and Jaqueline (Michaelis) Humphrey. She was united in marriage to Clark Day on February 13, 1988, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.
Penny survived four cancer diagnosis. She was family oriented and everything she did was out of love for her children. Any time she went anywhere, she would put a smile on others’ faces with her goofiness and antics. Over the years there have been many pawprints left on her heart with all the animals she loved.
She is survived by her husband, Clark, children, Cindy Talamantes, Keith (Karla) Swedund, Jeff Davis, Krystal (Scott) Plomedahl, Ashley (Zach) Foss, and Jonathan Day, son-in-law, Wendell Deal, 19 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. She is further survived by her sisters, Jewel (Joe) Maurer, Bonnie (Mark) Germain, and brother, Mark Michaelis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughters, Tammy Deal and Samantha Davis, granddaughter, Amanda, and brother, Duane Hurry.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Aspirus Hospice Team for the excellent care.