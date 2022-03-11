Perry Thompson passed away peacefully while on hospice March 1st, 2022 at home with family by his side.
Perry was born to Agnes (Olson) Thunstrom and Merril Thompson on February 21, 1955 in Britt, Iowa. In 3rd grade the family moved to Minnesota. Perry later moved to Wisconsin.
Perry was a proud member of the United States Army. During his service he journeyed to different places. Germany and Panama were most memorable. He was part of 397th Engineer Battalion from 1982 to 2015.
He served as Sergeant 1st Class Logistics Management Specialist until his retirement in 2015. Perry was a humble man. He did many good deeds without others knowing it was him. He received several awards from the Army that family didn’t even know about until going through his belongings. He loved to play golf, pool, gamble, watch the news, westerns and martial art movies. Most of all he loved the Minnesota Vikings, Twins and Gophers.
Perry is survived by children Angela (Kevin) Comerford, Larry Kuehn, Eileen (Nathan) Walter, Kyle (Kelly) Thompson, Nicole Thompson, Kristen (Joe) Thompson, 19 grandkids, best friend and companion Maureen McElligott. All the Thompson children are grateful for the support and relationship Maureen and Perry shared together. Siblings Jim (Bonnie) Thompson, Terry Thompson, Lynn Lutton, Kathy Dohman and Sharon (Rick) Smith.
He is preceded in death by his parents Agnes Thunstrom and Merril Thompson and wife Nancy Thompson.
A celebration of life will be on March 18th 5pm at “The Fish House at Altoona City Park”, 418 9th St W, Altoona, WI 54720.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
